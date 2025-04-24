Odds predict Mykel Williams will dethrone Shedeur Sanders to end up in New Orleans

The 2025 NFL draft starts on Thursday, and Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is in question. For most of the offseason, he looked like a lock to be a top-five pick and was in contention to be the No. 1 pick. However, as the draft approaches, more scouts and draft experts are receiving insider reports that Sanders could fall out of the top 10 and into the back half of the first round.

On Wednesday, "NFL on NBC" did a segment looking at who the New Orleans Saints could pick with the No. 9 pick. The Saints are a team that many pundits have said could look at Sanders if he falls out of the top five. However, insider Chris Simms spoke on the show about how he has heard that the Saints are far more likely to take Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.

According to the DraftKings odds in the clip, Mykel Williams has the best odds to be the ninth pick at +370, and Shedeur Sanders is the eighth most likely player to be drafted at +1200.

"At number nine, the entire league feels like the New Orleans Saints are not going Shedeur Sanders and they are going to go someone on the defensive line. And a lot of the league and people I've talked to have been saying Mykel Williams from Georgia has their eye. That's the guy that's gonna end up in New Orleans at number nine." [starts at 0:00]

"Not one of my favorite pass rushers, but he's big, he's long, he played at Georgia, he can do a lot of different things at that defensive end position. I think anybody you talk to in the know in football right now would go, I'm hearing the Saints are high on Mhykel Williams, and it ain't gonna be Shedeur Sanders. That puts Pittsburgh at 21 as the team we look at to go, will they take a QB?"

Shedeur Sanders could fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, it appears more likely that Shedeur Sanders could fall out of the first half of the first round. If that is the case, Chris Simms mentioned that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a destination for him with the No. 21 pick.

The Steelers have been rumored to be interested in drafting Sanders throughout the draft process. Sanders also visited the Steelers in early April, meeting the team and seeing the facilities.

