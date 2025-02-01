Mykel Williams Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Georgia Edge ft. Carolina Panthers

Mykel Williams is about to become a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While there are no certainties, particularly in the ever-changing world of the NFL Draft, Williams is pretty close. The next outstanding Georgia pass rusher who can create havoc, between his size and skills and the Bulldogs' next level production, Williams is in a good spot.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams is strong enough to help plug lanes against the run but fast enough to get off the edge and rush quarterbacks. In three seasons at UGA, he ended with 67 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14 QB sacks.

His productivity was pretty solid across all three seasons. Here's a look at Williams' most likely NFL Draft landing spots:

Mykel Williams NFL Draft Projection: Top five landing spots

QB Bryce Young and the Panthers could use Mykel Williams on their defense. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5 San Francisco 49ers

One possible landing spot for Mykel Williams would be the 49ers, who have the 11th pick in the draft. Nevertheless, several teams picking ahead of the 49ers are more likely landing spots for Williams.

However, the 49ers allowed 25.6 points per game last year, 27th in the NFL. Adding a multi-talented player like Williams could be an immediate boost. If Williams is still around at 11th, he's likely not to fall lower.

#4 Atlanta Falcons

The one other team picking later that warrants a mention is the Falcons. Atlanta allowed 24.9 ppg, which puts them toward the back end of NFL defenses.

Moreover, the Falcons, of course, share a fan base with the Georgia Bulldogs. That wouldn't leave the Falcons nabbing unqualified players, but for a guy like Williams, it makes him an irresistible fit.

As above, the only issue here is that Williams is almost certain to be off the board by the 15th pick. Atlanta could trade up, but the more likely scenario is that Williams flies off the board ahead of this pick.

#3 New York Jets

The Jets pick seventh, and that seems to be probably the upper limit of Williams's draft stock. They allowed 23.8 points per game, which is solidly in the back half of the NFL.

If they could nab one of the top two QBs, New York probably goes there. But if Ward and Sanders are off the board, it could get interesting. Williams could well end up as a New York Jet.

#2 New Orleans Saints

One of the most popular teams for Williams in various mock drafts are the Saints, who have the ninth pick. New Orleans's defense allowed 23.4 points per game last year, but with free agency losses, an edge rusher could be an immediate priority for New Orleans.

Again, the Saints are a logical fit for an SEC talent like Williams. His combination of size and speed would fit well with the Saints and could help replace Chase Young, who's likely moving on in free agency. Don't sleep on the Saints as a destination for Williams, though.

#1 Carolina Panthers

Williams is most often projected one pick higher to Carolina. The Panthers are choosing eighth and also have an obvious need at the edge spot. At 31.4 points per game allowed, Carolina was dead-last in the NFL. But a young standout edge rusher could be just what the doctor ordered.

The Panthers and Mykel Williams seems like a good cultural fit and could help Carolina retain a base of young talent. A solid pick for Williams is Carolina at pick No. 8.

What do you think of Mykel Williams's NFL Draft situation? Weigh in below in the comments section:

