"Of course we keep receipts": USC HC Lincoln Riley laughs recalling doubts over Trojans defense

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has full faith in his team's defense and is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Riley has been criticized for it in the past, but the 2024 season ended well for him and the Trojans, with improvement seen on the defensive end. Riley has done a good job on recruitment; however, he said that there's still work to do.

"Of course we keep receipts, we are competitors, that is how we are all wired," Riley said on Thursday (04:40), via On3. "The politically correct thing is to say no, but we all do. That is part of it. We all get our chances, talking season is over at some point and you have to play and prove it. I'm excited to see the progress in Year 1, one of the most improved defenses in the country and now the goal is to be one of the best, if not the best defense in the country. That is what we want to build here."

Riley and USC's defense allowed just 24.08 points per game compared to 34.5 in 2023.

Not only did the defense improve in 2024, but in 2025, Riley is expecting even better results as the program landed several key impact players from the portal.

USC and Lincoln Riley add Rob Ryan to the coaching staff

USC's defense was better last season and Lincoln Riley made another addition to his staff. He hired Rob Ryan as an assistant coach to provide more insight into its defense.

"Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history," Riley said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. He has coached some of the NFL's top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We're thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program."

Riley and USC were able to extend D'Anton Lynn as the team's defensive coordinator. Lynn served in the same role with the UCLA Bruins for one season before joining the Trojans.

