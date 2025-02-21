USC HC Lincoln Riley opens up on dealing with NFL noise every coaching cycle

USC Trojans quarterback Lincoln Riley has opened up on the talks of him going to the NFL every coaching cycle.

Riley has been linked to jobs in the big league since he became the Oklahoma coach. He's a top offensive coach, as he has helped Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy and be drafted first overall.

Although Riley's focus is on USC, he told On3's J.D. PicKell on Thursday that it is flattering that his name gets brought up, but he is focused on helping the Trojans win.

“I just try to stay focused on the job that I have,” Riley said (11:45). “Just be where my feet are. I love this place. I sacrificed a lot, me and my family. Not to mention a lot of other people sacrificed a lot for us to all be out here. I believe very much in this program, and we gave up so much to be here, and we understand that. That’s how strong we feel about this place.

“So, it’s flattering, it’s nice when people say that. It’s not a long-term goal of mine. I love college football, I love coaching at USC, I love the job that I have. I think I have the best job in football right now. I think we’re right on the verge of doing some really, really cool things here at a place that’s unlike any other. It’s nice of them to say, but I’m a Trojan.”

Lincoln Riley has gone 81-24 as a head coach in college football and is 26-14 in three years at USC after going 7-6 last season.

USC AD still has confidence in Lincoln Riley

Despite the USC Trojans failing to make the postseason in 2024, the school still has faith in Lincoln Riley.

USC athletic director Jen Cohen says Riley builds winners, and they have full faith in him.

“Lincoln has the experience, right?” Cohen told The Los Angeles Times. “He’s built and led championship teams before. So my focus with him is just investing and giving him, and not just him, but his entire coaching staff, his support staff that he has around him, every resource possible to get to the next level.”

Riley did make a big move in hiring Rob Ryan as the team's defensive coordinator. The defense has been an issue for Riley over the last couple of years, and he now hopes Ryan will help fix that.

Lincoln Riley and USC open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Missouri State.

