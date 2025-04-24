"Oh nooooo": CFB fans react over Raiders potentially picking Kelvin Banks Jr. over Shedeur Sanders and Ashton Jeanty

The NFL draft is just hours away and chatter is heating up surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' selection at No. 6 overall. Coming off a 4-13 campaign a season ago, Las Vegas has worked overtime to overhaul the team after bringing in Pete Carroll as its next coach.

Ad

After previously being linked to the likes of Ashton Jeanty and Shedeur Sanders, a new option seems to be arising for the Raiders with their No. 6 pick in the first round of Thursday's draft.

On Thursday morning, a late shift in betting odds from DraftKings and FanDuel Sports suggests Las Vegas could look in a different direction with Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raiders and college football fans alike reacted to the idea of Las Vegas' front office selecting Banks over the likes of Jeanty and Sanders.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Raiders reaching for Kelvin Banks Jr. with Shedeur Sanders and Ashton Jeanty still on the board," the RaidersRamble.com X account shared.

"That better not be the case with Jeanty," a fan replied.

"Oh noooo," a third fan reacted.

Other fans weren't so set on the idea of Las Vegas looking to Shedeur Sanders with the No. 6 pick.

"Better than reaching for Sanders," another fan replied in the comments.

Ad

"Only Raiders fans want Sheduer at 6," another fan commented.

"Shedeur Sanders is a reach," a third fan declared.

Raiders no longer favorites to land Ashton Jeanty

With the surge in odds in favor of Las Vegas selecting Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., odds have slipped for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders have been largely connected to Jeanty, given the team's need at running back.

Ad

With Vegas seemingly looking in a different direction, the Chicago Bears have emerged as the favorites to land Jeanty.

Jeanty is also now favored to be selected with the No. 5 overall pick, which is owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville doesn't have a glaring need at running back with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby on the roster, but could pick Jeanty for his value.

The Bears have also been linked to Jeanty for some time. Chicago was previously favored to land the Boise State product before Las Vegas overtook them in recent weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.