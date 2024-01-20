Ohio State Football coaching changes: Bill O'Brien joins Ryan Day's coaching staff as OC

The Ohio State Buckeyes have hired former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

O'Brien was the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022. He served as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator in 2023.

He was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 until 2020, going 52-48 and leading the team to the playoffs four times. His only time as a head coach in college was at Penn State in 2012 and 2013.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I am extremely pleased to be able to add Bill O'Brien to our coaching staff," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a statement on the team website. "He brings with him a wealth of knowledge – and a tremendous amount of success – at both the NFL and collegiate levels.

"He is an excellent and experienced offensive coach who has run NFL and Power 5 programs and developed some truly elite players throughout his career. He'll be an excellent teacher and recruiter for us, and he absolutely strengthens our staff."

Day could still make more additions to his coaching staff in 2024. Brian Hartline will serve as the co-offensive coordinator whilst remaining the wide receivers coach.

Corey Dennis, who was the Buckeyes' quarterbacks coach, will transition into a still-to-be-determined role, while the defensive coordinator will be Jim Knowles.

Update: Brian Hartline promoted to Co-OC

As the coaching staff revamp continues for the Buckeyes, WR coach Brian Hartline will now join new OC Bill O'Brien as the co-offensive coordinator. A part of the Buckeyes staff since 2017, Hartline steps into the coordinator role for the first time in his young career.

While his experience stopped him from being named the OC, Hartline remains next in line if Ohio State deem it necessary.

Ryan Day was after an experienced offensive coordinator

After the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2023 season ended in disappointment once again, Ryan Day admitted he may look to make changes this off-season.

Hartline just finished his first season as offensive coordinator with the Buckeyes, but Day said he may look to add a more experienced coordinator.

"We're going to look at everything," Day said after the Cotton Bowl loss. "Nobody cares that (we had) a freshman quarterback in there. You've got to go win the game. It didn't happen. Like I said before, everything will be looked at. If it's what helps Ohio State go reach our goals and win these games, then we'll make those changes."

Ultimately, after looking at the options, Day decided to hire Bill O'Brien to take over the play-calling duties on offense for the Buckeyes in 2024