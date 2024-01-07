The end to the 2023 college football season was not ideal for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. They suffered a frustrating 14-3 defeat against the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

Now, the news that’s coming out is that heads will have to roll with the football world abuzz with speculation about major changes in the coaching staff. Reports from Football Scoop suggest that head coach Ryan Day is gearing up for a major overhaul, with a focus on the offensive side of the ball.

The rumored staff changes are poised to address concerns about quarterback play, possibly leading to the departure of QB Coach Corey Dennis, whose contract is expiring.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, on the other hand, is expected to be retained, considering the strength of Ohio State's defense during the past season.

While Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline seems secure, there are speculations about the Buckeyes aiming for a high-profile Offensive Coordinator like Kliff Kingsbury or Dan Mullen.

Expand Tweet

The coaching shake-up is a critical step for Day to reclaim the Buckeyes' dominance in the Big Ten. However, the fan base has grown increasingly impatient after three consecutive losses to Michigan and a disappointing conclusion to the 2023 season. They had hilarious reactions to this news. Let’s look at some:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: Is Ryan Day on the hot seat? Ohio State HC's future assessed after Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl performance

Ryan Day gutted after Missouri loss

The disappointment is understandable in Columbus as Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day expressed his frustration after the Buckeyes' dismal performance in the Cotton Bowl. Acknowledging the team's shortcomings, Day stated:

"I told them a lot of guys played hard in this game. You saw guys fighting here and there. We got put in a tough spot and didn't help [Lincoln Kienholz] at all, and that's why we lost the game.

“It hurts to finish the season like this — with two losses. That's not good enough at Ohio State and we all know that."

Expand Tweet

The Buckeyes, who have faced back-to-back losses in bowl games, now grapple with uncertainties at quarterback. With Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse Orange and star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. opting out, the team faces a transitional phase.

The 2024 season seems full of questions, including the potential departure of running back TreVeyon Henderson to the NFL draft.

As the Buckeyes prepare for a challenging 2024 season, incoming talent like five-star prospect Air Noland and potential standouts Dallan Hayden, Carnell Tate, and Jeremiah Smith will be closely watched.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, Ohio State faces heightened expectations and pressure to secure a spot in the postseason.

Also read: Top 10 Ryan Day memes cracking up the internet as Ohio State HC's hot seat turns into an inferno