It's a lonely running back room for TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State after fellow players Evan Pryor and Chip Trayanum entered the transfer portal and found new football programs while Miyan Williams declared for the NFL draft.

Henderson's message on X after quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal and transferred to the Nebraska Cornhuskers was met with mixed reactions by CBF fans, fueling speculation about his future in Columbus.

"Love my brother man," Henderson wrote on X. "What you dealt with this whole (season) to be out on that field when you didn't have to man no one could ever question your toughness and your willing to give it your all for this team. A true team player. God has a great plan for you (brother)."

Henderson recently took to X to address the rumors about him declaring for the 2024 NFL draft or entering the transfer portal to transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“I have never announced nor made a decision on what my next steps would be,” Henderson posted on X. “Excited to see where God leads my next steps though!”

TreVeyon Henderson shows his worth to Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson is arguably one of the Ohio State Buckeyes most important and talented players. That was reflected in a report stating that he and wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr. had been offered an obscene cash deal to stay on.

"Football Guys" draft analyst, Christian Williams broke the news of the extraordinary offer, which is rumored to rival that of a first-round NFL draft pick, on X.

"Marvin Harrison Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson have allegedly been offered NIL deals that rival first-round draft pick money to keep them at Ohio State for the 2024 season, per sources. It’s unclear if either will accept the deals," Williams wrote.

This season, Henderson averaged 6.9 yards per touch for 1,083 yards, resulting in 11 touchdowns, making him one of college football's best running backs, considering that he only played nine games due to an injury-disrupted season.

While he has the option of staying in Columbus or entering the transfer portal, Henderson can also declare for the NFL draft.

NIL money has radically changed the way student-athletes operate, and it might benefit players to stay in college football more than going professional immediately.

Whatever he decides to do, TreVeyon Henderson has shown his immense value to his team, and it seems that everyone is sitting up and taking notice of the running back's talent.

