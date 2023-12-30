Top 10 Ryan Day memes cracking up the internet as Ohio State HC's hot seat turns into an inferno

Ohio State coach Ryan Day did not end this season on a high note. The Buckeyes have compiled an 11-2 campaign this year, losing the Big Ten championship to Michigan and the Cotton Bowl game to the Missouri Tigers.

And after Ohio lost the bowl game with an embarrassing 3-14 score, fans trolled the Ohio State coach. They made memes about him following the defeat at the hands of Mizzou. Here are the top ten Ryan Day memes that took the Internet by storm.

Top Ten Ryan Day memes

The 3-14 loss to Missouri means the Buckeyes succumbed to another bowl losing streak, their first being from 2012 to 2014. Furthermore, this was the team's lowest-scoring game under the five-year tenure of Day, portraying him in a poor light.

However, Day will want to recover from this disappointing loss and hopefully have a better season next year. Despite winning two conference championships, Ohio State still has yet to win a national championship under Day. The last time the Buckeyes claimed a national championship was in the 2014 season.

Ryan Day accepts that the team's performance was not up to the mark

Following the disappointing bowl loss to Mizzou, Day admitted that the team's performance was below expectations. With a few starters, including QB Kyle McCord (who transferred to Syracuse) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (who opted out), missing, the team was already in trouble.

"I told them a lot of guys played hard in this game," Day explained. "You saw guys fighting here and there. We got put in a tough position and didn't help (Lincoln Kienholz) at all, and that's why we lost the game. It hurts to finish the season like this- with two losses. That's not good enough at Ohio State and we all know that."

Expand Tweet

The team's offense saw another setback when QB Devin Brown suffered a lower-body injury. Freshman Lincoln Kienholz had to replace him in the second quarter. The Buckeyes failed to put themselves on the scoreboard in the second half. The two touchdowns by Missouri in the fourth quarter sealed their victory, making them the 2023 Cotton Bowl champions.

