What did Lou Holtz say about Ohio State? Looking at the coach's burning comments for Ryan Day

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz's comments about Ryan Day and Ohio State have once again been brought back up after the Buckeyes lost the Cotton Bowl.

Before the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes faced off on Sept. 23, Holtz took aim at OSU and Day and claimed they were weak.

“He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice — and everybody who beats them does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State,” Holtz said. “I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.”

After beating Notre Dame 17-14, Day hit back at Holtz and said Ohio State does have a formidable team.

"Toughness. Toughness, that's it," Day began. "Physicality across the board. Guts. I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team … I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here...

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time. We had one bad half the last couple of years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors right here. This kid [McCord], to come back in the second half and win, I'm emotional about this, for a reason."

After the game, many thought the rivalry between Lou Holtz and Ryan Day was over, but it rekindled after Ohio State lost to Michigan.

Lou Holtz blasts Ryan Day after Michigan loss

Ohio State lost to Michigan again

Although Ryan Day and Ohio State were able to beat Notre Dame, later this season, the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for the third straight season.

Following the 30-24 loss to the Wolverines on Nov. 25, Holtz once again blasted Day and claimed the coach was in the hot seat.

"Losing to Michigan three years in a row is not good," Lou Holtz said. "What a long ride home it must be. They aren't real happy. Three years in a row we have lost to the University of Michigan."

Whether or not Day will be fired after losing three straight years to Michigan, as Holtz says, is uncertain.

Ohio State loses the Cotton Bowl

On Friday night, the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a 14-3 loss to the No. 9 Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State got a 3-0 lead after one and led 3-0 at the half. Missouri's lone points came in the fourth quarter as they scored 14 in the final frame to get the 14-3 win.

