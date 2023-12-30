The Ohio State Buckeyes succumbed to a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign as they lost the Cotton Bowl to the Missouri Tigers. The team's starting quarterback Kyle McCord recently left for Syracuse in the transfer portal. This led to Devin Brown being the starting choice for Ryan Day in leading the offense in the bowl showdown.

However, the performance put up by Ohio State was far from what fans had expected. The team failed to capitalize on opportunities and let their offensive gameplay shine. With Brown succumbing to an injury on the field in the first half and being replaced by third-string quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, the team's only scored thanks to a 44-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding in the first half.

After a lackluster second and third quarter, the Missouri Tigers began their comeback in the fourth quarter with a touchdown by running back Cody Schrader. Quarterback Brady Cook found another touchdown pass to Luther Burden which led to Mizzou winning the game with a 14-3 final score. However, fans of Ohio State were not happy with Ryan Day's decision-making in the game, and this led to him facing widespread criticism on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

One fan even went as far as to suggest that the program starts finding a new head coach to replace Ryan Day as early as tomorrow:

"Fire Ryan Day TOMORROW"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans criticizing Day and demanding accountability for the embarrassing bowl game loss:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With this Cotton Bowl loss, Ohio State now has a bowl game losing streak for the first time in 10 years. The last time the team lost back-to-back bowl games was between 2012 and 2014.

In 2012, under former coach Luke Fickell, the Buckeyes lost the Gator Bowl to the Florida Gators with a 24-17 final score. Then, when Urban Meyer took over in 2012, the team advanced to an undefeated campaign but was ineligible to participate in bowl games due to a one-year ban by the NCAA.

Then in 2013, Ohio State secured a 12-2 overall campaign but lost 40-35 in the Orange Bowl to the Clemson Tigers.

Ohio State's loss in the Cotton Bowl is the fewest points scored by the team under Ryan Day

Apart from ending the season with a second consecutive bowl defeat, the three points scored was also the Buckeyes' lowest-scoring game during Ryan Day's era. The last time fans witnessed such a disappointing performance was in 2016 when Clemson whitewashed the Buckeyes 31-0.

Expand Tweet

However, the team did enter the Cotton Bowl without a majority of their star players. McCord left for Syracuse, Marvin Harrison Jr opted out to prepare for the 2024 draft, Chip Trayanum left for Kentucky and Julian Fleming is in the transfer portal. Thus, the task was already challenging for Ryan Day and Ohio State.

Now, Day will have to prepare for a new journey and a new season ahead with a clear fresh mind. Can the Buckeyes find their former glory days?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season