Ryan Day contract buyout: How much does Ohio State owe their head coach if he gets fired?

After becoming the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2019, Ryan Day has had quite a successful stint in the last five years. He's led the program to two Big Ten championships and a national game against Alabama in 2020, which they eventually lost. So far, Day has an impressive 56-7 record with the Buckeyes.

However, after the team lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the third straight season, fans and former Ohio State players are enraged with Day and want the program to fire him.

Ryan Day's contract buyout

Last year, in May, Ryan Day signed a two-year extension with the Buckeyes through 2028, which increased his average annual salary from $7.5 million to $9.5 million. As per his buyout clause, if Ohio State wants to fire Ryan Day now, then they'll owe him whatever is remaining on his contract, which amounts to a whopping $46.22 million currently.

If any other team wants to hire Ryan Day and he agrees, then they will have to pay a buyout of $4.5 million, which decreases by $500,000 every year until 2025. Then the buyout decreases by $1 million every year until his final-year buyout clause drops to $750,000.

OSU legend Maurice Clarett wants the program to fire Ryan Day after Michigan loss

The last time that the Buckeyes lost three consecutive games to Michigan was back during the 1995-97 John Cooper era. Now Day joins that list after Ohio State missed out on making the Big Ten championship game and a playoff berth.

To rub salt in those wounds, the Wolverines were without Jim Harbaugh who has been suspended for three games for allegations of sign-stealing.

This disappointing loss has led to former Ohio State legend Maurice Clarett voicing his opinion on social media.

He posted a tweet on X where he talked about wanting Day to be fired and how earning $9 million a year and losing to your biggest rivals does not sit well or make a good impression.

"Ryan Day... Love you bro but gotta go. This is why you're paid millions. Cant get paid 9'ms and lose 3 straight."

In another tweet, he talked about the importance of the rivalry game with Michigan and how it stands apart from the other games on the schedule.

"No one cares about beating the BS teams we schedule. We play those teams on purpose to have a good record to get to Michigan and into the playoffs. That's part of the program. You don't make $9 million and lose to your rival 3 times in a row."

Do you think Ohio State will decide to part ways with their head coach? Or will Day begin working on his redemption arc and lead the Buckeyes to glory next year? Let us know below