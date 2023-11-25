8 best Ryan Day memes cracking up the internet ahead of Michigan vs Ohio State clash

Ryan Day memes have taken the internet by storm ahead of this year's edition of "The Game" between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. The game is a crucial one for the postseason picture, as whoever wins it will become the leading contender for this season's national title.

Both programs are undefeated this season, with records of 11-0. As members of the Big Ten East are tied atop their divisional rankings, the victor of this game will proceed to the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Field in a week.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh won't be at the game for his team. He is currently serving the last game of a three-game suspension due to a sign-stealing scandal involving a member of his staff.

Let us take a look at the best memes the internet has provided us for this edition of "The Game."

8 best Ryan Day memes for the Ohio State vs. Michigan "The Game"

Some fans are questioning Ryan Day's attire selection for such a nationally important game:

Buckeyes fans are praying that Day won't botch the offensive play calling against the Wolverines today.

Some fans brought hilarious images of former President Donald Trump complaining about brightness to signal Day's fear of Michigan.

Apparently, Ryan Day's angry face paired with his suit choice makes him look like something straight out of a horror movie:

Michigan fans think Ryan Day looks worried.

The Wolverine fans decided to use very harsh insults on Coach Day and the Buckeyes:

Some of the Wolverines' insults are certainly getting out of hand:

Some Michigan fans kept it simple, just expressing their hatred of the Ohio State Buckeyes:

What's Day's record against the Michigan Wolverines?

Day has a record of 1-2 against the Wolverines. He won his first game against them back in 2019, when Ohio State prevailed 56-27. Since then, Jim Harbaugh has had the upper hand in the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan.