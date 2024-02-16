Ohio State football coaching staff: Buckeyes announce promotions, contraction extensions for Tim Walton, Jim Knowles and others

The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced their football coaching staff for the 2024 season.

The Buckeyes are coming off a disappointing season where they lost to Michigan for the third straight season. Since then, coach Ryan Day has made some significant changes to his coaching staff.

On Thursday, it was announced that Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson, tight ends coach Keenan Bailey and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles each received contract extensions, which will keep them all in Ohio State through 2025.

Tim Walton was also promoted to assistant head coach and was given a two-year extension, keeping him with the Buckeyes through 2026.

Finally, James Laurinaitis has been promoted to a full-time coaching position, as he will serve as the linebackers coach, which rounds out the Buckeyes coaching staff for 2024.

Ohio State 2024 coaching staff

Head coach: Ryan Day

Quarterbacks/Offensive Coordinator – Chip Kelly

Running Backs – Tony Alford

Wide Receivers/Co-Offensive Coordinator – Brian Hartline

Tight Ends – Keenan Bailey

Offensive Line – Justin Frye

Defensive Coordinator – Jim Knowles

Defensive Line – Larry Johnson

Linebackers – James Laurinaitis

Cornerbacks – Tim Walton

Safeties – Matt Guerrieri

One of the biggest changes for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 is their offensive coordinator. Ryan Day hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, but just weeks later, he was hired as Boston College's head coach.

After O'Brien left the job vacant, Day moved quickly to hire UCLA coach Chip Kelly to be his offensive coordinator:

"We are extremely excited to have Chip and his wife, Jill, joining our program," Day said in a statement. "His experience as a head coach at Oregon, UCLA and in the NFL will bring immediate value to our entire team. I am really looking forward to reconnecting with Chip, introducing him to our staff and team and chasing a championship together.

"I would also like to wish coach Bill O'Brien and his family well as he takes over at Boston College."

Ohio State is set to begin its spring practices on March 5, while its 2024 season will kick off at home against Akron on Aug. 31.

The Buckeyes have high expectations heading into 2024 with their additions to their coaching staff and being one of the more active teams in the transfer portal.