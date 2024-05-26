Ohio State football recruiting: Top 5 high school prospects to receive offers from Ryan Day's Buckeyes

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail, extending offers to some of the top high school prospects for the class of 2025 and 2026.

5 high school athletes to receive scholarship offers from Buckeyes

2025 CB Brandon Finney

Brandon Finney, a rising senior and standout cornerback, is the only 2025 prospect to announce an offer from Ohio State this week. Ranked as No. 264 overall prospect in his class, Finney was made an offer by secondary coach Tim Walton.

Finney is great at both attack and protection. He made 51 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns. Also, he achieved 22 tackles and three interceptions in 2023.

Notably, he is also a track and field star, running the 100 metres in 10.85 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.84 seconds

2026 CB J’Zavien Currence

J’Zavien Currence is the highest-rated 2026 prospect to receive an Ohio State offer this week, ranked No. 68 overall and No. 7 among safeties in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As the top prospect from South Carolina in his class, Currence boasts over 30 offers from schools such as Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M. His versatility and skills make him a highly sought-after recruit.

2026 RB Derrek Cooper

Derrek Cooper, another top-100 prospect, received his offer from Ohio State's new running backs coach, Carlos Locklyn.

Cooper, ranked No. 78 overall, played alongside Jeremiah Smith at Chaminade-Madonna High School and is being recruited as both a running back and safety.

Cooper has offers from nearly two dozen schools, including Alabama, LSU, and Penn State. He plans to visit Ohio State on June 13 during the Buckeyes' high school skill camp.

2026 CB Samari Matthews

Samari Matthews ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2026 class, also received an offer from Ohio State. Matthews hails from William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina and holds over 30 offers from schools like Alabama, Florida State, and USC.

Matthews recorded 25 tackles and one interception last season, contributing to Hough’s 11-2 record. Excited about the offer, Matthews aims to visit OSU this summer.

2026 WR Madden Williams

Wide receiver Madden Williams from St. John Bosco received an offer from Ohio State, joining a list of two dozen schools, including Texas, Notre Dame, and Washington.

The No. 40 wide receiver and No. 258 overall prospect had 42 receptions for 496 yards and five touchdowns in the previous season.