"Ohio State and Georgia ain't paying that": CFB fans debate over No. 1 RB Savion Hiter's potential $800k NIL paycheck

Five-star running back Savion Hiter has been one of the most talked-about prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. The nation's No. 1 running back (per On3) has narrowed his college choices down to Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.

On Tuesday, his recruitment made headlines again when On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported that Hiter is expecting an NIL deal worth between $600k and $800k during his freshman year. If finalized, it could make him the highest-earning freshman running back in the 2026 class.

The NIL speculation has sparked widespread debate among fans.

"So its either tennessee or michigan. Ohio State and Georgia ain't paying that," a fan said.

"Well probably isnt Michigan or else it would be much much higher," one fan said.

"Won’t be Ohio state good luck though," another fan said.

"Miami must be involved because NIL numbers are being thrown out," a fan said.

However, some fans criticized the influence of money on recruiting decisions.

"Yall can’t help yourselves can yall…Anyways, as long as it’s legit NIL and not pay to play, there is no problem with it. SAVE COLLEGE ATHLETICS," a fan said.

"Hope it isn’t the case but this wouldn’t shock me ended up being a reason he doesn’t develop into the best he can be. Taking money over development," another fan said.

Savion Hiter attends Mineral High School in Virginia. As a junior in the 2024 season, he rushed for 1,698 yards on 156 carries. He recorded 26 total touchdowns with 199 receiving yards.

Insider labels Savion Hiter's recruitment as Michigan vs. Tennessee clash

Earlier this week, On3's Steve Wiltfong spoke about Michigan and Tennessee's current momentum in Savion Hiter's recruitment.

“I still think it’s Michigan and Tennessee when all is said and done,” Wiltfong said. “Those are the programs I’m watching the most right now. I think they’re the programs that will take that recruitment up another level from an NIL standpoint if they have to in order to land one of the most coveted players on their board, respectively.”

In particular, Michigan has shown serious traction in Hiter’s recruitment, and Sherrone Moore's program has been phenomenal in the NIL game as well. The Wolverines managed to flip 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, reportedly aided by a $10 million NIL deal.

Besides the NIL discussion, Hiter just wrapped up his official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, joined by his advisor Adam McCann. McCann spoke highly of Michigan to On3’s EJ Holland, expressing confidence in the fit:

“He fits their Michigan Man puzzle. I think he screams everything they want out of a kid and a family.”

If Savion Hiter ultimately ends up with Michigan, he will be their first five-star commit in the 2026 class.

