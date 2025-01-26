Ohio State HC Ryan Day shares honest opinion on Jeremiah Smith receiving $4.5 million offer

The landscape of college football has permanently shifted, and tampering is at an all-time high. In this age of the sport, programs around the country are getting away with attempting to lure players away from their respective schools with multi-million dollar NIL packages, looking to bolster their roster.

Just days removed from winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State freshman phenom wideout Jeremiah Smith was reportedly offered a staggering $4.5 million NIL deal in an attempt to lure Smith into the transfer portal. During Friday's appearance on the" Dan Patrick Show," the Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke about the attempt to vulture his star receiver from Columbus on Friday.

"I think the first thing is that you have to bring in great people, great families," Day said. "You also have to value them and try to do everything you can to get what they deserve, what's fair. But there's also something to be said for being around a program like ours."

Day added that coaches are looking for more strict guidelines on these kinds of recruiting tactics. One could argue that Day and his staff spent in the ballpark of $20 million on their National Championship team, but it is increasingly justified when gauging how much of that price tag went towards keeping their players due to tactics like this.

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate shuts down transfer rumors amid NIL offers

Like his teammate and fellow wideout, Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate also received lucrative NIL packages to attempt to lure him into the transfer portal and away from Ohio State. However, these advances were passed up by the championship receiver.

On Friday, Tate announced his decision to remain at Ohio State coming off a run to the National Championship, in which he established himself as one of the top wideouts in the country alongside Smith. Tate passed up reported offers up to $1 million to leave the Buckeyes and enter the transfer portal.

He is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign, catching 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns in his second season at Ohio State.

