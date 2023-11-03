Ohio State injury report Week 10: Updates on Kyle McCord, Miyan Williams, Emeka Egbuka, and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to go on the road to play Rutgers on Saturday at noon ET.

Ohio State is currently 8-0 and is coming off a 24-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes were ranked as the top team by the college football playoff committee. But, Ohio State still needs to play Michigan in the final week of the season which will impact the college football playoffs.

Heading into this matchup against Rutgers, the Buckeyes have some key injuries but are getting healthier. Let's take a look at their status ahead of Week 10.

Ohio State injury report for Week 10

The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten some key players back recently so their injury report isn't as daunting as it once was. However, there are still some key players like quarterback Kyle McCord, running back Miyan Williams, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on the injury report.

Kyle McCord's injury update

Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback Kyle McCord is dealing with an ankle injury but will play on Saturday.

Although McCord will be playing, he says he won't be 100 per cent and will be powering through the pain.

“It’s not ideal,” McCord said. “Just powering through it, pushing through the pain. The biggest thing is learning how to play with it. And I think it’s been getting better every single week. And, you know, just learning how to move on it a little bit and stuff like that.”

Miyan Williams' injury update

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Williams underwent season-ending surgery this week, but Ohio State wouldn't reveal the exact injury. Here's what head coach, Ryan Day said:

"I feel really bad for Miyan. That's a big hit for that room and our team, but Tony [Alford has] done a great job building depth in that room."

Williams has rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries last week.

Emeka Egbuka's injury update

Emeka Egbuka has missed Ohio State's last three games but the wide receiver is questionable to be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Egbuka has been dealing with a leg injury and his status is still very much up in the air. This season, Egbuka has caught 22 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns.