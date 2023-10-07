Ohio State injury report for Week 6: Updates on Marvin Harrison Jr, TreVeyon Henderson, and more

The Ohio State injury report looks a little different than many people expected ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. They were able to rest last week as they did not have a game and now have a stretch of eight consecutive weeks with games.

With the week to rest up and figure out some injuries, there are some surprising names that made the injury report. Let's take a deeper dive into the Ohio State Buckeyes' injury report and discuss its significance for the team as whole this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ohio State Injury Report for Week 6

The Ohio State injury report is a little different than most for this Week 6 Big Ten Conference matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. The reason it is so unique is the fact there are zero players listed under questionable so we will have no game-time decisions.

With the Ohio State injury report officially out, let's highlight a couple of significant players and discuss what their availability will be for today's game.

Marvin Harrison Jr Injury Update

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went down in the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago with an ankle injury. While his initial availability was up in the air, there is no injury designation on the star wide receiver and he will be playing in this game.

Coach Ryan Day told the media during his availability on Tuesday that Harrison Jr. will be off the Ohio State injury report and considered a healthy player with no limitations.

TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update

TreVeyon Henderson was one of the more surprising names to appear on the Ohio State injury report. While no specific injury has been declared, coach Day has already announced that Henderson will miss this game.

The running back missed five games last season due to a broken bone in his left foot that required surgery. While there may be no correlation to that injury, it is something to keep an eye on.

For this game against Maryland, he is officially ruled out in what will be a blow to this Buckeyes team.

Who else is on the injury report?

Including Henderson, there are six Buckeyes that have been ruled out for the game. Kylon Graves, Jyaire Brown, Arvelle Reese, Nolan Baudo and Will Smith Jr will all miss Ohio State's game against Maryland.