Alabama football Week 6 injury report: Updates on Deontae Lawson, Terrence Ferguson and more

The injury situation for Alabama football remains murky entering Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. The Alabama Crimson Tide had a notable absence of two major contributors in their recent matchup against Mississippi State.

Inside linebacker and defensive signal-caller Deontae Lawson, along with offensive guard Terrence Ferguson are out waiting to get back in shape.

Alabama is currently standing at 4 -1 comfortably this season. However, their double-digit loss against the Texas Longhorns is still warm.

Alabama Football Injury Report Week 6

During the SEC coach's teleconference, Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave updates about the two players, Lawson and Ferguson. Saban informed that although they are back on the practice field, it is still uncertain as to how well they could perform. The two players suffered ankle injuries during Alabama’s Week 4 victory over Ole Miss Rebels.

Let's have a look at the injured player's roster for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Deontae Lawson injury update

Deontae Lawson was absent from the lineup in the Week 5 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Lawson suffered from an ankle sprain against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The inside linebacker and defensive signal-caller went down in the first half against the Rebels. He is currently listed as ‘day-to-day’. Saban confirmed his return to the practice field but remains uncertain of his effectiveness.

Terrence Ferguson injury update

Terrence Ferguson also missed the Week 5 matchup against Mississippi. Like Deontae, the offensive lineman also got an ankle injury during the matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

He appeared for eight snaps at right guard before leaving the field due to injury. For now, Terrence is available for the match against Texas, however, whether he's fully fit and ready to serve the team is up to Saban.

Jermaine Burton injury update

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton sat out the game against Mississippi State due to an undisclosed injury. He has been the best pass catcher for Alabama this season, recording eight catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his importance to the team, his issues and status have remained undisclosed. Saban talked about the WR updating his status saying, “He’s been dealing with some minor injuries. We planned to use him strategically during the game.”

E. Henderson Jr. injury update

Not to forget Emmanuel Henderson Jr. from the list. The sophomore receiver suffered a hip injury. He was spotted with crutches as the Alabama football entered the Week 1 matchup against the Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. Saban updated after Week 1 that his hip injury shall require a few weeks. It remains uncertain as to when he will be back in action.

Alabama football’s matchup against Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday. The uncertainty surrounding the injured crucial players adds complexity to Alabama football’s preparations. However, Coach Nick Saban is expected to guide the team as the Alabama Crimson Tide strives to maintain their strong season performance.