Ohio State National Championship Celebration 2025 details: Date, time, location, and more

After winning their first national title in a decade, the Buckeyes will commemorate it at the Ohio State National Championship Celebration. The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at noon at Ohio Stadium. While it will be a celebration with fans, there is no parade planned.

There will be no admission charge for those who want to celebrate the team’s accomplishments. While the event starts at 12, gates will be open from 10:30 am.

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 at the CFP National Championship Game to conquer the national title in the first expanded 12-team playoff.

The Buckeyes finished the season with a 14-2 and beat the Tennesse Volunteers at home, the Oregon Ducks at the rose Bowl and the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl to punch their ticket for the national title game.

Will the Ohio State championship celebration be televised?

The Ohio State National Championship Celebration will be broadcast live from 12 to 1 pm on the Big Ten Network and WBNS 10-TV. There will also be a radio broadcast starting at 11:45 am on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan and on Ohio State Sports Network.

Ohio State National Championship Celebration 2025 details

The Ohio State National Championship Celebration will start at noon at Ohio Stadium, and it will be free of charge. Here are the main details people attending the rally should know.

Who will be the speakers at the championship celebration

The celebration will have an all-star lineup of speakers. From team members to school officials to city and state authorities will speak at Ohio Stadium.

Among the people slated to speak at the event are Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Columbus mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Ohio State University President Walter "Ted" Carter. Some undisclosed players will also address the public.

Is there parking available for the event?

Parking will be available at the lots near St. John Arena and Schottenstein Center on a first come, first served basis. Parking will be free of charge for the event. ADA parking will be available on the East lot, whole the West lot is for reserved spaces. Lots will open at 8 am.

Will there be any food at the National Championship Celebration

There will be limited concessions at the stands. Among the food items that can be acquired are popcorn, sodas, water, coffee and hot chocolate.

