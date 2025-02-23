Ohio State's new OC opens up after Ryan Day brings him back post Chip Kelly's NFL move

Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline broke his silence after Ryan Day reinstated him following Chip Kelly’s move back to the NFL. In an interview on The Bobby Carpenter Show, Hartline discussed his perspective on the sport and his evolving role at Ohio State.

The interview, which aired Wednesday on BIGPLAY Sports Network, featured hosts Bobby Carpenter — a former Ohio State linebacker and NFL player — and Anthony Schlegel, another Buckeyes football alum.

"Coming back to Ohio State and getting the opportunity to try and impact others instead of being more of a cynic towards the sport," Hartline said.

Hartline returned to Ohio State in 2017 and rose to offensive coordinator in 2023. Last season, he remained wide receivers coach despite Kelly’s arrival, prioritizing the team’s success over personal ambition.

“The main objective is to learn as much as I can. I want to be – this sounds weird – but I want to be the smartest guy in the room every time I walk in that room, football-wise,” Hartline said.

“I love receiver play. I know receiver play. I’ll go toe-to-toe with anybody on that subject.”

Ohio State announced the appointments of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline on Thursday.

Ryan Day Buckeyes adjusts to a revamped coaching staff

Ohio State has seen two of its top coordinators depart this offseason, creating opportunities for rising assistants to step in. The exits of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have opened key vacancies, and the Buckeyes are already filling those spots.

According to FootballScoop, highly regarded wide receivers coach Colin Keanu is joining Ohio State's staff as an offensive analyst. Keanu spent last season coaching wide receivers at Western Illinois and worked with wide receivers and quarterbacks at the University of Nevada.

Ryan Day’s squad is undergoing a significant coaching overhaul just a month after winning the national title over Notre Dame in the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

Kelly departed to return to the NFL, leaving co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to take full control of the offense. Meanwhile, Knowles, who led the Buckeyes to the nation’s best defense in 2024, was hired by rival Penn State.

Ohio State finished the regular season 10-2, with losses to eventual Big Ten champion Oregon and arch-rival Michigan. As the Buckeyes adjust to a revamped coaching staff and roster, the question remains: Can Keanu help maintain their offensive firepower?

