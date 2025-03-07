Ohio State’s Ross Bjork shares major renovation plans to the Horseshoe following 2024 Natty win

Ohio State Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork shared that the school is discussing renovation plans for Ohio Stadium.

Also known as the Horseshoe, it opened in 1922 and was last renovated in 2000-01. With the stadium having gone more than two decades without renovations, Bjork said that the school is looking to renovate it soon.

"We have the Buckeye Country Superfest coming up this summer and we have Upper Deck golf coming in April," Bjork said on Thursday, via 97.1 The Fan. "There's nine holes, around the upper deck of the stadium and you hit into targets. So, we have the spring showcase, not saying spring game anymore. There will be some activity in the shoe.

"As far as renovations, there's always little things we have to do each year. But, we are looking at the 1922 club, we are looking at some field- level premium opportunities, some more graphics, we are working on moving the TV trucks to a new TV compound, so we can free up some parking, which may not happen for this year. We are doing a masterplan study on new video board, technology, sound, those things probably wouldn't happen until the 2026 season, and every year we have to look at what's next. But, there could be some exciting things."

The focus may be on little renovations but the athletic director wants to make upgrades to make attending games better and easier for fans.

Ohio State won the college football national championship this past season.

Ross Bjork praises Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Ross Bjork was in his first year as the athletic director at Ohio State and he had full trust in Ryan Day.

Day led the Buckeyes to the national championship but may had doubts after Ohio State lost to Michigan. However, before the playoffs started, Bjork made it clear that he had faith that Day was the right coach for the job.

"Coach Day is awesome," Bjork said in December, via ESPN. "He's great to work with. He totally gets it. He loves being a Buckeye. So we're going to support him at the highest level... Coach Day and I just hit it off so well. I've been really, really impressed. Every single time I talked to him, I learn something. He's innovative. He recruits at the highest level. He's got a great staff."

After helping the Buckeyes win the national title, Day was rewarded with a contract extension.

