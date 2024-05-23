Ohio State’s Ryan Day earns $50,000 in bonus as Buckeyes achieve academic milestone: REPORTS

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has earned a $50,000 bonus following the Buckeyes achieving an academic milestone.

During the 2023–24 school year, the Buckeyes football team had an average GPA of 3.24 over the prior academic year, earning Day a $50,000 bonus, an Ohio State spokesperson confirmed, per 247Sports.

In Day's contract, according to Bucknuts, he receives a $50,000 bonus if the team's cumulative grade point average is 3.0 or higher for the entire academic year.

Had the Buckeyes had grade point average of 3.3 or higher, Day would have received $100,000. A 3.5 or higher team grade point average results in a $150,000 bonus for Day.

Last year, Day received a pay raise, according to Yahoo, as he earned more than $10 million for 2023–24 while also receiving a $200,000 bonus for the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, one of the six major bowl games.

Day was hired as the head coach of Ohio State on Aug. 1, 2018, after Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave.

As the head coach of the Buckeyes, Day has gone 56-8 but has failed to win the Big Ten in the past three seasons.

Ryan Day is eager to see Chip Kelly's offense

After another disappointing season, the Ohio State Buckeyes were aggressive in the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes landed Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard, Seth McLaughlin, and Julian Sayin among others, in the transfer portal.

Another change for Ohio State was hiring Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator. Kelly stepped down as head coach of UCLA to take on this job and Day is excited to see how Kelly's offense will fare.

"Since he's got here, you just see a guy who just has got a smile on his face," Day said, via 247Sports. "He's got a great energy about him since he's been here. The guys really enjoy being around them. He's done a great job so far with building relationships with the players, with the staff.

"And it's gonna be exciting to see how it works out. But I'll still be involved and still kind of help with the league and how we do things, our personnel, things that we've done over the past few years. So I'm gonna stay involved with that way. But I also know that when I leave, there's somebody who is so experienced and somebody that I've learned my whole life from."

Ohio State will open its 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 at Akron.