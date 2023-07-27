College Football season is almost upon us, and the most notable moment from the Big Ten media Day was Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day's briefing. The Big Ten media day was a major event that helped set the ball rolling for training camps starting next month.

Day spoke at length about the complex QB situation that continues to plague the Buckeyes in the lead-up to the upcoming CFB season. Training camps will be starting in a few days, and the Buckeyes are still looking for their starting QB.

The competition for the starting spot is between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Both are top 100 recruits from the 2022 class, with McCord as the 81st overall recruit out of Utah and Brown being the 31st overall recruit. Speaking of the duel between the two QBs, here's what Ryan Day had to say at the Big Ten media day:

"You have Devin and Kyle, and they both have had very good summers, they both have shown leadership... Now, it's going to be time to go put it on the field. We obviously would like for someone to emerge here quickly, but we'll kind of have to see once we get on the field."

Last season did not present any such issues for Day and his coaching staff, as they had C.J. Stroud as their lead signal caller. Stroud led the team to an 11-2 record, throwing for 3,688 yards with 41 TDs and six interceptions.

Cut to this season, there isn't a definitive answer as to who will lead the Buckeyes' offense. Training camp and game reps will allow Ryan Day to find an answer to the dilemma.

Ryan Day and the history of Ohio State's QB problems

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

The Buckeyes are one of the most successful College Football teams ever. But even with their level of success, Ohio State have never been known to have a star-studded QB room. That has definitely changed over the last few years, especially with Ryan Day taking over as coach.

C.J. Stroud's successful 2022 CFB campaign marked the third straight season with a Buckeyes starting QB being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The previous two athletes to earn that honor were Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins. Both of them finished in the top 10 during their respective campaigns.

But even in the case of Haskins and Fields, there were doubts about their positions in Ohio State's QB room in the lead-up to their Heisman campaigns. As Ryan Day said in the press conference, Ohio State are hoping for a QB to hit his stripes soon.

"I guess that last, now going on seven years, we've been in this situation quite a few times at Ohio State and just not knowing who the quarterback's going to be going into the season," Day said. "You had a new one with Dwayne [Haskins], you had a new one with Justin [Fields], you had a new one with C.J., and here we are again."

The QB race between McCord and Brown will be another battle for supremacy in the Ohio State QB room. All said and done, Ryan Day and his coaching staff have a hell of a decision to make.