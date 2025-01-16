"Ohio State saw that Tik Tok is getting banned": CFB world goes wild at Ohio State dismissing Caden Davis before natty game

Fans reacted as the Ohio State Buckeyes dismissed social media-famous walk-on DE Caden Davis on Wednesday. He had joined the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on in 2022 but hasn't played a snap for them on the gridiron.

Davis became famous as a slice-of-life content creator on TikTok and Instagram, amassing around 400,000 followers. He regularly uploads behind-the-scenes footage and team activities on social media.

Caden Davis' dismissal comes just a few days before Ohio State's natty championship game against Notre Dame on Jan. 20. According to reports, the program has declined to specify the reason behind the redshirt sophomore's dismissal.

College football fans took to social media to react to Ohio State's dismissal of Caden Davis. One joked that the Buckeyes made the decision, as TikTok is getting banned in the US.

"Ohio State saw that TikTok is getting banned, decided to send him packing."

Another commented that Netflix should reach out to Davis, as he will have an interesting story about his time with the Buckeyes:

"Some tell Netflix, this guy has a story to tell"

One fan sarcastically shared an idea about Caden Davis' latest video on social media.

"Can't wait to see 'A day in the life of Caden Davis' as he is escorted out the building lol"

Another felt that Caden Davis had joined the Buckeyes only to get content for social media:

"Let me guess, he walked on for 'content'"

One fan said that Ryan Day's team is taking the ban on TikTok on a serious note.

"Ohio State is taking Sunday's TikTok ban seriously"

Another joked that the dismissal of Davis could cost the Buckeyes the chance to win the national championship:

"There goes the national title. Notre Dame wins easily now"

Caden Davis explains dismissal from Ohio State

The walk-on DE shared a statement about his dismissal on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that he parted ways due to personal reasons.

"Being a Buckeye has always been a dream come true of mine since being a kid. I am so appreciative of the coaches, staff and players for welcoming me into the team. I truly cannot thank them enough for allowing me to live my dream for the last 2 years and mentoring me the way they have.

"With changes in the NCAA and personal career reasons I will not be a PWO at the OSU. I appreciate the support of everyone and your help to respect my privacy about the decision made. Thank you, Go Bucks."

The Ohio State vs Notre Dame natty final kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be broadcast on the ESPN channel.

