Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith’s brother Angelo flaunts offer from Big 12 powerhouse

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith burst onto the college scene this past season. He had a tremendous season and played an instrumental role in the Buckeyes' national championship victory. In his freshman season, he had 76 receptions for 1315 yards and 15 TDs. In the national championship game, he had five receptions for 88 yards and one TD.

However, he is not the only member of his family with hopes of becoming a football star one day. His brother, Angelo Smith, completed his high school sophomore season in 2024. He played primarily safety for Chaminade-Madonna Prep and helped the team win a Sunshine State 1A championship. He was credited with 40 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Although Angelo Smith will not start college until he is recruited as part of the class of 2027, he has started to receive offers. On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram celebrating an offer from the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12.

"Wow!! Extremely blessed to receive and offer from Oklahoma State university."

Since he is only finishing his sophomore year of high school, it is unclear what level of recruit he will be. He will certainly get attention as the younger brother of Jeremiah Smith, who was a five-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class. Next season will be important for Angelo Smith as he plays in his junior year and starts to get more attention from colleges.

Jeremiah Smith inks a new NIL deal with the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group

As one of the biggest young stars in college football, Jeremiah Smith has not had trouble finding NIL deals. On Monday, he posted on Instagram announcing that he had signed a new deal with the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group.

"Glad to be joining the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group."

Jeremiah Smith is already viewed as one of the best wide receivers in college football. However, like his brother, he will need to wait a few years to start the next stage of his football career. Smith is not eligible to enter the NFL draft until 2027. As a result, he will play at least two more seasons of college football.

The NFL has a clause that states that players must be three years removed from high school to be eligible for the draft. So, even though Smith would likely have been a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft if he were eligible, he must wait until 2027 to declare.

