Ohio State superfan dies: What we know about Thomas E. Adelsberg who recently passed away at 56

College football has lost a legendary fan today. Thomas E. Adelsberg has reportedly passed away aged 54. Adelsberg was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes program, having graduated from the University in 1992.

Adelsberg was a notable figure on social media, who always supported the Buckeyes. His brother Jeff, announced the news through his twitter account, writing:

“It’s seems like many of the buckeye and Michigan twitter crews already know, but my brother tom passed away last night. A week and day from my oldest brother passing last week. He loved you all and really enjoyed the banter with you all. Please keep this alive for him. “

The obituary shows he was more than just a Buckeyes fan

Adelsberg's obituary was posted on social media and read:

"Thomas E. Adelsberg, 56, of Elyria, died January 25, 2024, in his home. He was born June 14, 1967, and was a 1985 graduate of Elyria Catholic High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from THE Ohio State University in 1992 and was employed for 28 years in the Lorain County Juvenile Court system, retiring in 2022. Tom was a member of The Panther Club, Knights of Columbus #774, an avid sneakerhead and passionate sports fan. Especially THE Ohio State Buckeyes”

Away from his Ohio State fandom, the obituary mentions that Aldesberg was part of the “Panther Club”, a reference to the athletics department of his high school in Ohio, as well as the “Knights of Columbus” a worldwide Catholic organization.

Both Ohio State and Michigan fans are remembering Adelsberg.

Adelsberg's passing has not gone unnoticed. Many Ohio State fans have left heartfelt tributes on social media, sharing memories and conversations they had with him.

But, it's not just Ohio State fans who are remembering Adelsberg, as fans of the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes' arch-rivals, also posted their messages of remembrance on social media.

This shows that while there is heated rivalry between these programs on the field, away from sports, both sides can come together to remember the life of someone who came to represent the Buckeyes online.

Here are some of the tributes from fans to the late superfan:

May he rest in peace

