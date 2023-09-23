Ohio State vs. Notre Dame has an insane hype around it. Fans are rushing to get tickets for the week 4 match at South Bend. As a result, many people are confronted with a situation that they are experiencing for the first time.

Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish will enter the game as the underdogs but Notre Dame legend Manti Te'o believes that his former team will surely come out swinging. Both teams are entering week 4 unbeaten so far though the Fighting Irish have been tested in one extra game than the Buckeyes.

Such hype would definitely mean one thing, expensive tickets. But according to reports, the soar is higher than anyone ever expected.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame ticket prices soar

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame ticket prices are touching the sky. According to business analyst Darren Rovel, the cheapest seats cost as much as $880.

“I have been doing this a long time and this game is most expensive get in, at least the night before, in my regular season history," Rovell quoted a ticket broker as saying.

The fans are getting the tickets for as high as $3,000. So the hype is real. And it will surely put pressure on both the teams to deliver on the promise. More so, the home team has seen a remarkable turnaround in the program's fortunes lately.

Can the Fighting Irish defy the odds and prove Te'o right? The fans will certainly hope so, keeping in mind their recent form on the field.

The Buckeyes for the win or a Fighting Irish surprise?

It should be a straightforward game on paper. The Buckeyes probably have the best roster in the country. Quarterback Kyle McCord would believe it is finally his time to shine. And history also tells us that in the seven previous games between the two programs, Ohio State has won five times.

But there is a new positivity in the Fighting Irish camp and the reason is second-year head coach Marcus Freeman. In his first season in charge, Freeman led Notre Dame to nine wins last year. This season has also started with the best possible 4-0 record.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 too. So Ohio State vs. Notre Dame has fans quite excited. Who will come out on top at the end of the Battle of South Bend? The mighty Buckeyes or the punching-above-their-weight Fighting Irish? Let us know your views.

