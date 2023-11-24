Ohio State Week 13 injury report: Updates on Lathan Ransom, Devin Brown and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) go on the road to play the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 12 p.m. ET. The winner will secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship as well as a spot in the college football playoff.

Heading into the pivotal game, Ohio State has some key players on the injury report. So, let's take a look at the key injuries and their status for this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes Week 13 injury report

The Ohio State Buckeyes have several players on their injury report, including safety Lathan Ransom, quarterback Devin Brown and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Lathan Ransom's injury update

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom remains on the injury report with a leg injury and is questionable to play Saturday against Michigan.

Ransom has missed the last three games due to the injury. He has recorded 34 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble this season.

Devin Brown's injury update

Quarterback Devin Brown is expected to return on Saturday against Michigan after dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Brown is 12-for-22 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception this season while rushing for 35 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.

Michael Hall Jr's injury update

Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is questionable to play on Saturday with an undisclosed injury after missing last week's game.

Hall Jr. has recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

Tommy Eichenberg's injury update

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Michigan due to an undisclosed injury. Eichenberg has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury.

Eichenberg has recorded 73 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Miyan Williams' injury update

Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams is out for the season with an undisclosed injury, as he last played back on Oct. 21. In six games, he has recorded 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries.

