Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, hyped up her brother, Shedeur Sanders, as he came up with the latest drip check. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback took to Instagram to share a series of snaps in different outfits. The snaps showed him rocking all kinds of styles, from shorts and T-shirts to stylish shirts.

Shedeur is known for his style statements in the college football world. He also owns a clothing and accessories line.

Here is the latest drip check by Shedeur Sanders on Instagram.

His elder sister, Deiondra Sanders, couldn't keep herself from reacting to his post. Deion Sanders' firstborn showed up in the comments section to hype up her brother’s fashion.

“Okay then,” Deiondra wrote along with a fire and heart eyes emoji.

Deiondra Sanders' reaction to the post.

Deiondra has been an ardent supporter of her brother on and off the field. She is regularly seen interacting with his social media posts. She also has been a supporter of his game on the field.

Shedeur Sanders will play for the Buffaloes for one more season before taking the step up to the NFL. He will look to improve on the 2023 record and end his college career on a high.

Shedeur Sanders flexed his luxurious lifestyle through his new song

On May 7, Shedeur Sanders released his first song, ‘Perfect Timing’. He performed the single at the Colorado Spring Game after-party in Boulder before releasing it for the fans. He used it to flex his luxurious lifestyle and talk about working hard for his achievements.

The lyrics of the song are about the expensive purchases he has made in his life, including a Mercedes Maybach that he bought in July 2023. He talked about his grind to become the best football player and reminded the listeners that he is yet to reach his peak.

Shedeur followed his dad, Deion Sanders, to Colorado after playing under him at Jackson State. He led the Buffaloes to just four wins in the entire season. Will he be able to do more in 2024?