The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders released his first song called 'Perfect Timing.' He initially performed the song at the Buffaloes 2024 spring game after-party. Sanders was joined by his oldest brother Deion Sanders Jr.

The lyrics of the song refer to the luxurious purchases he made in the past and also show off his expensive lifestyle. The hip-hop track also talks about the hard work that Sheduer puts in his activities.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The lyrics of the song goes:

"They tell me bust down my AP, PERFECT TIMING"

"I went and got that new Maybach, I STAY GRINDING"

"I ain't even hit my peak, I ain't trying"

Shedeur bought a Maybach in July 2023 and was seen driving around with his father Deion. The song certainly captures his and his family's habit of indulging in opulent materials.

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith gave his feedback to Shedeur Sanders amid Xavier Smith saga

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his take on Shedeur and Xavier Smith's situation. Smith said that he will always support Shilo and Shedeur because he is friends with their father, Deion. However:

“But it is important that you understand how you're communicating and how you're coming across. Your dad has earned it. They're young, Shedeur and Shilo, I get it, they’re protective of the daddy, I get it.”

“But somebody needs to tell them and moving forward as you communicate in defense of your dad, and what he's doing, how you communicate and how you come across matters because you represent him and you represent the program and more so Shedeur than Shilo, I'm gonna remind you again. You lost more than you won. What were you doing when you lost?”

The Buffaloes QB, who has a NIL valuation of $4.6 million as per On3 Sports, caught flak when he and his father Deion Sanders engaged in a social media back and forth with fans over Xavier Smith’s comments.

Smith was of the opinion that when he committed to the Colorado Buffaloes HC Prime Time advised him to transfer otherwise he would be wasting a year. Although Smith did not enter the transfer portal initially, he eventually landed at Austin Peay Governors after he claimed that he was sidelined during the spring.

After the news broke out, Shedeur Sanders addressed it and wrote:

“Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best.”

Thus, leading Stephen A. Smith to voice his opinions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback