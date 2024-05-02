Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders found himself in hot water with college football fans recently after he criticized a former teammate who accused his father of mishandling the exits of Buffs players into the transfer portal.

The $45 million worth Deion Sanders (as per Forbes) had a scathing reply to a fan on X who mocked his son and the Buffs' last season's 4-8 record.

"He (Shedeur) will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going? Lololol I got time today. Lololol," Sanders tweeted.

How the Shedeur Sanders saga unfolded

During an interview with The Athletic, former Buffs safety Xavier Smith criticized Deion Sanders' approach to handling the transfer of student-athletes.

Smith detailed how the charismatic coach did not get to know the players before shooing them off into the transfer portal and that it was left to defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to tell the players to leave.

Smith did not leave when told to and he detailed how he was cast aside during the spring before finally entering the transfer portal and landing at the Austin Peay Governors.

"He (Sanders) was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves," Smith said. "The way he did it, it could've been done with a little more compassion. It's rare you meet a head coach who genuinely wants to see every player on his roster succeed."

"We sat on the sofa, and he's talking to us, but he's not even looking at us," Smith said. "I'm looking [at then Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly] dead in his eyes. [Sanders] said he felt like I should hit the portal. He didn't want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot."

Shedeur Sanders, known for his outspoken nature, quote-tweeted the article in question on X with a belittling reply.

"Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best," Shedeur Sanders tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders has gained a reputation for having public confrontations with both players and fans after being criticized for being over the top with his expensive watch flex whenever the Buffs won last season.

Deion, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders came to Boulder as a package from Jackson State and it was a whirlwind entrance, as explained by former players who felt sidelined by the new coach.

Sanders immediately announced his intention to bring in his own 'Louis Vuitton' luggage meaning his own people and encouraged many existing prospects to jump into the portal.

Under his novel recruitment, only three players were untouchable: his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. With the public fallout from the exits, more revelations are bound to come to light about their handling.