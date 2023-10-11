Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders generates conversations like no other student-athlete in college sports. From his mercurial plays on the gridiron to the flashy celebrations antagonizing opponent players and fans, he's definitely Prime Time's son.

"Undisputed" host, Skip Bayless was full of praise for Shedeur, comparing him to his famous father, Deion Sanders.

"This young man, thanks in parts to his father, is shattering all the molds, because we just don't see a college kid start something," Bayless said. "He's not just a college kid, he's that college kid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"He's that man's son, but we don't see it where somebody on the college level inspires professional athletes to jump on the bandwagon of this new watch celebration, the watch flex. It just doesn't happen."

Expand Tweet

In his weekly news conference, Coach Prime raved about Shedeur Sander's celebration and called for endorsements for the viral celebration.

“We’ve just got to get him a lucrative watch deal,” Deion Sanders said. “He can’t keep doing it for free. We got to capitalize. He is my son. We gotta capitalize on the moment, right?”

Deion Sanders is Shedeur Sanders' biggest hype man

The Colorado Buffaloes were favored to blow out the Arizona State Sun Devils, but they struggled massively during their Week 6 clash and had to rely on a last-minute Alejandro Mata field goal to narrowly win 27-24 on Saturday.

Shedeur didn't have his best game in a Colorado jersey, and yet he was just as influential as ever amid allegations of allowing sacks to boost his statistics.

He was 26-for-42 for 239 yards and one touchdown. Afterward, the charismatic quarterback ran to the ASU fans and flexed his watch at them.

Speaking about Shedeur Sanders leading the Buffaloes on their game-winning 50-yard drive, Deion Sanders was full of praise for his son after the game.

“I believe in mine,” Sanders said. “Why do you think I brought him here? He don’t miss. Call timeout and freeze them all you want, they don’t miss. He is who he is. That’s what he always says to me when I walk over to him again. He says ‘I don’t miss.’ And I love him.

"So, I told him to do your thing. 'Do your thing. Get your shine on. Your moment, baby. Live it.' That’s what I told him.”

While many fans and analysts might still be surprised by the quarterback's heroics every weekend, his father is used to it, and he casually mentioned the fact after the Week 6 clash.

“Every drive is key. He always does this,” Coach Prime said. “You see it every week. This ain’t new for him. You’ve seen this every week. We’ve seen him do this every week. It’s like we wait for him to put on his cape and do what he does. That’s what he does every week. You guys should be accustomed to it by now."

With Travis Hunter returning from injury and father and son in total harmony, being eligible for the 2023 bowls isn't far-fetched for Colorado.