Oklahoma legend Gerald McCoy shows love to JJ Watt for his inspiring message about Sooners: "Legends that have walked, bled, sweated, and cried"

After going 10-3 in 2023, Oklahoma slipped to a 6-7 record in the 2024 season. Brent Venables responded by making major changes to the program’s front office in hopes of sparking a turnaround.To boost his player's morale, Venables also enlisted former NFL star and first-round pick J.J. Watt to deliver an inspiring message.When the Sooners’ official X account posted Watt’s speech, it drew the attention of Oklahoma great Gerald McCoy, who shared the clip with a passionate note:&quot;Legends that have walked, bled, sweated, cried, on those same grounds have preached this message more times than I can count.&quot;But when a legend of legends that hasn’t understands what it means to wear those colors preaches it………. TIME TO LISTEN UP YOUNGINS!! Yall have no idea how special it is to have a guy like @JJWatt take the time to do this. I appreciate you my brother!!&quot;McCoy played for Oklahoma from 2006-2009 and served as a two-time captain while starting all 40 games of his career. He was later selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL draft.Meanwhile, Watt played college football for Central Michigan and Wisconsin before being selected by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.What did JJ Watt say about the Oklahoma legacy?In the 2024 season, Oklahoma’s biggest weakness was its passing attack, as the Sooners managed only 175.8 yards through the air per game. But with fresh talent from the 2025 recruiting class and key transfer additions, the school is entering the new season with renewed optimism.With their season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 30 just weeks away, JJ delivered a spirited video message to fire up the Sooners players.&quot;Take a second and just realize how special this is,&quot; Watt said. &quot;You're in the Oklahoma Sooner team meeting right now, getting to wear that OU on your helmet and represent all of these great teams that came before you and represent all the people who love and support that program. It's an honor. It's a privilege.&quot;Watt also referenced 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray while stressing the high expectations at Oklahoma:&quot;You guys are at a place that has a standard that is extremely, extremely high. If you don't feel like it's being upheld on a daily basis, say something. Because there is an obligation to those who came before you and those who will come after you to hold Oklahoma football to the standard that it belongs at.&quot;In the preseason media poll, Oklahoma is projected to finish ninth in the league.