Oklahoma Spring Games 2024: Dates, Schedule, Time, TV Channel & More

The Oklahoma Sooners' spring practices are underway and their spring game is set for Saturday.

College football teams are preparing for the upcoming season with spring practices, as coaches can implement their system and figure out who will be their starters for the upcoming season.

The Sooners enter spring practices as SEC members, as Oklahoma joined the SEC in part of the college football realignment.

"We've got the most depth of leaders that we've had, and this is the first year we have guys who will be going on their third year in the program," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said to ESPN. "That's a big part of building a stable, strong, consistent environment and building a team."

Venables has liked the start for Oklahoma but knows there is more work to do, thus, he is excited for the spring game.

"There's still a lot of work to do, and that's the offseason, summertime, fall camp, and our players' commitment in the summer," Venables said. "This team's got tremendous potential, but this is a game of performance and a game of doing, not a game of talking and potential.

"We need to have a great offseason, and the level of our commitment will determine what type of team that we're going to have and be able to compete week in and week out in a conference that can be unforgiving."

Oklahoma Spring Game Details

The Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Fans can buy tickets at SoonerSports, with tickets going for $15.

However, the start time of the game may be pushed back due to inclement weather, which is reportedly on the way.

Oklahoma will open its 2024 season on Aug. 30 at home against Temple. The Sooners will have notable games against the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama and LSU this season, which is their first in the SEC.

