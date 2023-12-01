Oklahoma State Football Injury Report vs Texas in Big 12 Championship Game 2023 feat. Elijah Collins, Talyn Shettron and more

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to play the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at noon ET in the Big 12 Championship game.

Oklahoma State is 9-3 and coming off a comeback 40-34 win over BYU to punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game. The Cowboys enter the matchup 4-1 from their last five but the one loss was a 45-3 blowout defeat to UCF.

Heading into the Big 12 Championship game, Oklahoma State is seemingly very healthy but does have some players on the injury report. So, let's look at their status ahead of the game.

Oklahoma State Football Injury Report ahead of Big 12 Championship 2023

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have just three players on the injury report ahead of the Big 12 Championship game.

Elijah Collins' injury update

Oklahoma State running back Elijah Collins is questionable to play in the Big 12 Championship game with an undisclosed injury.

Collins has been a depth running back for the Cowboys behind Ollie Gordon but hasn't played since Oct. 28 due to the injury. This season, he has rushed for 142 yards on 30 carries in his first season at Oklahoma State after five seasons at Michigan State.

Talyn Shettron's injury update

Cowboys wide receiver Talyn Shettron is lost for the season as he remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Shettron hasn't played since Oct. 21 and only appeared in four games this season for Oklahoma State.

The freshman out of Edmond, Oklahoma recorded six receptions for 78 yards this season before suffering the injury.

De'Zhaun Stribling's injury update

Oklahoma State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is out for the season with an arm injury.

Stribling was limited to just three games this season and hasn't played since Sept. 23. In those three games. Stribling recorded 14 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.

This year was his first season at Oklahoma State after two years at Washington State.