Who is in the 2023 Big 12 Championship game? Matchup, venue, date and halftime show details for Big 12 title game explored

The 2023 Big 12 college football championship game is set for Saturday afternoon.

Who was going to play in the championship game came down to the final game of the regular season, which only added to the intrigue of last week's game.

Now, with the title game set to go down on Saturday, here's everything you need to know before the kickoff of the Big 12 Championship.

Matchup

Texas will play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship

The seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns (11-1) will take on the 19th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3).

Texas clinched a berth into the Big 12 Championship game with a 57-7 blowout win over Texas Tech. Oklahoma State qualified with a 40-34 overtime comeback win over BYU.

Texas and Oklahoma State did not play each other in the regular season.

Date & venue

The Big 12 Championship game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The kickoff is scheduled at noon ET.

AT&T Stadium has hosted the Big 12 Championship since 2017 and has a deal locked in until 2030.

Who is favored to win the Big 12?

The Texas Longhorns are sizeable favorites to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas is currently -14.5-point favorites while being massive -600 favorites on the money line. The over/under is set at 56.

Who is the halftime performer?

Three-time Grammy-award-winning artist Nelly will perform the halftime show at the Big 12 Championship game.

“We are thrilled to announce Nelly will be joining our school’s marching bands to perform at the first-ever Big 12 Football Championship halftime show,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 is committed to living at the intersection of sports and culture and introducing Championship enhancements that are best in class.”

Can you still buy tickets?

Currently, tickets are still up for sale, and the lowest-priced ones available is $81, which is for standing room only.