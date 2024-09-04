Old Dominion football tickets: Pricing, how to get and more ahead of Week 2 showdown

The Old Dominion Monarchs will host the East Carolina Pirates in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7. The game will take place at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on ESPN+.
Where to buy Old Dominion football tickets for the East Carolina game?
The Old Dominion Monarchs will have their home opener in Week 2 against East Carolina. Tickets can be bought on TicketMaster with plenty still available.
The cheapest ticket can be had for $21, while the most expensive ticket for the game is $154.
How to watch Old Dominion vs. East Carolina?
The Old Dominion vs. East Carolina game on Saturday will be streamed on ESPN+. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Stream: ESPN+
- Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia
Old Dominion is coming off a 23-19 loss to South Carolina on the road in Week 1. The Monarchs trailed 13-7 at the half and did outscore the Gamecocks 12-10 in the second half to make the game competitive.
Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson went 22 for 38 for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The quarterback said his turnovers played a key role in the loss, as he also fumbled, which led to a game-winning touchdown for South Carolina.
“I didn’t have the ball secured like I should have,” Grant said, via WashingtonPost. “I’m going to work extremely hard so it doesn’t happen again.”
Old Dominion is a 2.5-point underdog at home against East Carolina.
Here's a look at the remaining schedule for Old Dominion:
- Week 2: vs. East Carolina, Sept. 7
- Week 3: vs. Virginia Tech, Sept. 14
- Week 4: Bye
- Week 5: @ Bowling Green, Sept. 21
- Week 6: @ Coastal Carolina, Sept. 28
- Week 7: @ Georgia State, Oct. 5
- Week 8: vs. Texas State, Oct. 19
- Week 9: vs. Georgia Southern, Oct. 24
- Week 10: @ App State, Nov. 2
- Week 11: Bye
- Week 12: vs. James Madison, Nov. 16
- Week 13: vs. Marshall, Nov. 23
- Week 14: @ Arkansas State, Nov. 30
