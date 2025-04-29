Old habits die hard: Nick Saban’s passion for “coaching” remains intact as Kristen captures him passing instructions to her son

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, showed her dad still coaching, despite retiring a year ago.

Ad

Kristen has a son and she shared a video of Nick Saban taking them bowling. There, Saban was coaching his grandson how to bowl, which Kristen captured that her grandpa is never not coaching.

Kristen Saban's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Never not coaching," Saban wrote.

Ad

Trending

It's a cute moment between Nick Saban and his grandson as he was helping him with how to bowl.

Saban, of course, is arguably the greatest college football coach ever. His first head coaching job came in 1990 at Toledo. Saban then coached at Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama, winning seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide.

Saban finished his legendary coaching career with a record of 292-71-1. He's set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025. Along with seven national titles, Saban won 11 SEC championships.

Ad

Nick Saban explains why he retired from coaching

Nick Saban surprisingly retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after the team lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl two years ago.

Saban said NIL and the transfer portal, as well as how his players acted after the loss to Michigan, helped make him decide to retire.

“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” Saban said to ESPN, via AL.com. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your ass and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff ... that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

Ad

Saban ended up taking a job with ESPN doing College GameDay. Saban has been vocal against NIL and being paid to play, and players transferring every year, making it hard to develop players.

“I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban added.

In Saban's last year with Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 12-2 and lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!