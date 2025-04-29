Old habits die hard: Nick Saban’s passion for “coaching” remains intact as Kristen captures him passing instructions to her son

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, showed her dad still coaching, despite retiring a year ago.
Kristen has a son and she shared a video of Nick Saban taking them bowling. There, Saban was coaching his grandson how to bowl, which Kristen captured that her grandpa is never not coaching.
"Never not coaching," Saban wrote.
It's a cute moment between Nick Saban and his grandson as he was helping him with how to bowl.
Saban, of course, is arguably the greatest college football coach ever. His first head coaching job came in 1990 at Toledo. Saban then coached at Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama, winning seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide.
Saban finished his legendary coaching career with a record of 292-71-1. He's set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025. Along with seven national titles, Saban won 11 SEC championships.
Nick Saban explains why he retired from coaching
Nick Saban surprisingly retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after the team lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl two years ago.
Saban said NIL and the transfer portal, as well as how his players acted after the loss to Michigan, helped make him decide to retire.
“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” Saban said to ESPN, via AL.com. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your ass and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff ... that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”
Saban ended up taking a job with ESPN doing College GameDay. Saban has been vocal against NIL and being paid to play, and players transferring every year, making it hard to develop players.
“I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban added.
In Saban's last year with Alabama, the Crimson Tide went 12-2 and lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.
