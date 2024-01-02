It looks like Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is an Alabama fan as he was recently seen motivating QB Jalen Milroe on social media. Kiffin finished his fourth year with the Rebels with an 11-2 overall campaign and a 38-25 win over Penn State to emerge as the winners of this year's Peach Bowl.

Now, as Kiffin enjoys his well-deserved vacation ahead of the preparations for the new season, he is invested in watching the high-octane CFP Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Michigan. And QB Milroe seems to have caught the interest of the Ole Miss coach.

In a recent tweet Kiffin posted on X, he shared a snap of enjoying the live action of the Rose Bowl game on television in a bar, as he is currently vacationing. He accompanied the post with some words of motivation for Jalen Milroe, who initially struggled on the field against Jim Harbaugh's team.

"Run Jalen!!"

At the end of the first half, the Alabama Crimson Tide trailed by three points despite RB Jase McClellan opening the scoreboard for the night with a TD in the first quarter. QB JJ McCarthy quickly evened the playing field for Michigan with a TD pass to Blake Corum.

McCarthy then followed up with another 38-yard TD pass to Tyler Morris in the second quarter to put Michigan ahead 13-7. But a 50-yard field goal by Alabama kicker Will Reichard reduced the deficit by three points as Alabama continued their quest for a comeback in the second half.

Jalen Milroe needs to step up his game in the second half

So far, Jalen Milroe has had a quiet night compared to JJ McCarthy. Furthermore, Alabama's offensive line needs to do a better job of protecting Milroe as he was sacked five times in the first half.

But Milroe shifted his focus on his running game to help shift the tide in favor of his team in the second half. After a scoreless third quarter, the QB made a big run ploughing through Michigan's defense and making an important play. This opened up a window of opportunity for Jase McClellan who scored a three-yard TD in the next play.

Will Reichard extended the lead by 20-13 for Alabama after scoring a 52-yard FG. But the Wolverines are not going down without a fight. JJ McCarthy found his third QB pass of the game as Roman Wilson scored a touchdown to even the score 20-20. Who will emerge victorious and advance to the national finals?

