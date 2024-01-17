Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin has hilarious reaction to Caleb Downs and Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s snap amid transfer portal rumours

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is not shy to express his thoughts and emotions on social media.

The college football world has been buzzing after the recent coaching changes following Nick Saban's retirement. Amidst these changes, the portal is also open for players of these teams looking to transition to a new place.

After the recent Isaiah Bond transfer to Texas, Alabama's new coach Kalen DeBoer needs to make sure that other talented players stay put with the Crimson Tide for the 2024 season and not follow Bond.

However, the rumor mill has been abuzz about the possibility of a few other players hitting the portal, including star freshman safety Caleb Downs.

Recent rumors suggest that Downs could join coach Kirby Smart in Georgia during the 30-day transfer window. Lane Kiffin is having a field day reacting to a photo of the duo going viral on social media.

In the photo, Smart and Downs embrace each other looking eye to eye, with Lane Kiffin reacting with a laughing emoji.

Caleb Downs is a native of Georgia and played for Mill Creek High School in Hoschton.

He was rated by 247Sports as the No.1 safety and No.1 player from Georgia for the 2023 recruiting class. Back then, Kirby Smart narrowly missed out on bringing Downs to Georgia after the safety decided to commit to the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

In his debut campaign with Alabama, Caleb Downs lived up to the hype surrounding him, compiling 107 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Will Caleb Downs transfer to Georgia?

According to reports, Downs is contemplating what the best decision will be for him.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren tweeted that Downs is still deciding on whether to stay in Alabama or leave for Georgia, who hired former Alabama DB coach Travaris Robinson as the new co-defensive coordinator and safety coach.

"I was told that Alabama freshman Caleb Downs hasn't made a decision on his future yet, if he'll stay or transfer. He's like to see who's added to the Bama defensive staff, but very likely could make a decision either way tomorrow. Travaris Robinson staying at Georgia factors in."

It will be interesting to see what the safety finally decides regarding his college football future.

