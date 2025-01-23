Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin left amused as Channing Crowder recalls bathroom encounter with Nick Saban

Nick Saban's stint in the NFL was brief and generally uneventful. During the 2005 and 2006 seasons, Saban was in charge of the Miami Dolphins. On that team was Channing Crowder, a linebacker who had a fairly successful career with the Dolphins, and was drafted by Saban in 2005.

The two recently said down, and shared a hilarious story of an encounter between the two that occured in the team bathroom.

Crowder said he was in the bathroom playing on his phone, where he saw Saban. He decided to talk to him but couldn't really think of what to say. So he decided to ask Nick Saban about his wife, Miss Terry. Saban would respond with the following line:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“She’ll be a lot better if you could cover a f—–g back on 3rd down."

Trending

This was a reference to a mistake that Crowder had made in the game that weekend, where he made a mistake on a third down.

At the time, Crowder or Saban were not laughing about this incident, but nearly 20 years later, the pair saw the funny side of this incident.

Someone else who also saw the funny side to this incident is Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. He responded to a video of the interview with two emojis.

Expand Tweet

At the time of the incident, Kiffin was a coordinator at the USC Trojans and would then have his own NFL stint with the Oakland Raiders. Kiffin and Saban would then work together at Alabama.

Lane Kiffin trolls South Carolina

Lane Kiffin has become known for his social media use and is generally very different to what the "traditional" coach would use an account for. Kiffin is known for his trolling of rival programs online, and his ability to do this was recently seen with his ongoing trolling of the South Carolina Gamecocks, an SEC rival.

The Rebels have recently obtained Harrison Wallace III from the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the senior will be playing his final season in College Football in Oxford.

However, as Kiffin was very quick to point out, Wallace was looking at another school before he found his way to Ole Miss.

"Harrison Wallace III, Penn State transfer WR, to visit South Carolina," Kiffin posted on social media

Expand Tweet

Whether Wallace will be able to shine with the Rebels is not known yet. But, it is safe to say that Ole Miss is getting an experienced wide receiver to join their ranks, something that South Carolina can not say.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.