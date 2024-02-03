Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin reminisces the time when Nick Saban invited him to his house for dinner: "I'm not getting yelled at on Easter"

Lane Kiffin credits former Alabama coach Nick Saban for giving his coaching career a push. Before he joined Ole Miss as their coach, Kiffin had spent three seasons as a part of Saban's coaching staff.

Kiffin remembers what it was like working for the legendary coach. Despite Saban being a strict disciplinarian, Kiffin recalled how he got to witness his softer time in Tuscaloosa.

During a recent interview by ESPN with former assistants of Saban, Kiffin reminisced the time when his kids were young and were invited to Saban's home for Easter. Kiffin shared his initial thought to the invitation:

"I'm not getting yelled at on Easter. I get yelled at enough at the football complex."

Kiffin joked about how he would hear a handful from Nick Saban for not doing his job properly in Tuscaloosa.

However, when he was convinced by his ex-wife Layla to accept the invitation, Kiffin witnessed Saban's softer side, which was something he was not accustomed to:

"It was amazing. Coach was completely different. I think his first grandchild had just been born, and he was walking around with Knox (Kiffin's son) and helping him find an egg. I was like, 'Is Coach Okay?' Because I'd never really seen that side of him before."

It must have been a refreshing sight for Lane Kiffin to see Nick Saban not chew his ears off and enjoy time as a family man.

It also made Kiffin realize that Saban's ability to keep his professional and private lives separate.

Lane Kiffin reminisces younger days of his kids

Recently, the Ole Miss coach took a trip down memory lane and reminisce some good times of his children over the years. He shared a collage of his kids on X.

Kiffin's son Knox, and daughters Landry and Presley were seen posing with each other.

In his fourth season, Kiffin led the Rebels to an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory against Penn State. Can they make the playoffs this year?

