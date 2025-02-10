"Ole Miss legend" - Rebels fans hail AJ Brown after his eye-catching display against Chiefs in Eagles' Super Bowl win

Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver AJ Brown was one of the stars during the Philadelphia Eagles' 44-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He finished the game with 43 receiving yards on three receptions resulting in one touchdown at the end of the first half to give his team a 24-0 halftime lead.

Brown stepped up when the Chiefs neutralized the threat offered by Eagles star wide receiver Saquon Barkley leading to the comprehensive victory.

After the game, Ole Miss fans on Instagram hailed their former star for his huge accomplishment.

AJ Brown gave props to his time with Ole Miss preparing him for the big stage

AJ Brown, a Starkville native, played for Starkville High School and was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports when he committed to play both baseball and football for the Ole Miss Rebels between 2016 and 2018 under coaches Matt Luke and Hugh Freeze.

He played 36 games across three seasons for the Rebels, tallying 2,984 yards on 184 receptions resulting in 19 touchdowns.

Brown was picked No. 51 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft where he played for two years before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

During his Super Bowl pregame news conference, Brown paid tribute to his alma mater, the Rebels where he cut his teeth as a player.

"I think every moment of my journey prepared me for this moment," Brown said. "As I got in college, I think those moments in college prepared me for moments like these. It's where I'm from. Mississippi is where I'm from. It's a state where, you know, it's overlooked. You really gotta grind for what you want. Probably don't have that many resources, but it's not too far from home.

"I know my city is so proud of me, I'm proud to be a Mississippian, you know? Blue-collar state, gotta grind for what you want. I am happy that I'm from there. Because it taught me a lot; it taught me a lot."

Since he left Oxford, Brown has played in two Super Bowls. After losing in Super Bowl LVII against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, he helped the Eagles to take revenge.

