Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has perfect reaction to his insane stats as hot 2025 NFL Draft prospect

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had his best collegiate campaign during the 2024 season. The Rebels finished with a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory over Duke. Dart recorded a total of 4,279 yards and 29 TDs passing while being honored as a First-Team All-SEC and winning the Cornerly Trophy.

Despite this, several NFL draft experts do not view Dart as a top prospect in the QB class of 2025. However, NFL media researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno made a case for the Ole Miss QB being a top-three QB prospect in April.

In January, Escareno made a tweet talking about Dart's stats during the 2024 season and how he led the FBS in yards per attempt

"Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart led the FBS with 1,517 yards and 17 TD on deep passes (20+ air yds) in 2024. He also led the FBS with 10.8 pass yards per attempt in 2024. #TheDraftStartsinMobile," Escareno tweeted.

Dart, busy with his Senior Bowl preparation and the showdown which was held on Sunday, saw Escareno's post and retweeted it along with the person shrugging emoji.

The Ole Miss QB is confident about his talent and skills with the ball on the gridiron. Even during the Senior Bowl practices, Dart made a solid impression on NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, who projected him to be a first-round pick in April.

Jaxson Dart shared his thoughts when questioned about the chances of playing in New York

The Ole Miss QB's draft stock has seen a steady increase in the past couple of weeks following the 2024 season. On Tuesday during Senior Bowl practice week, "Roundtable Sports" questioned Dart about his perspective on playing for the New York Giants in the NFL.

"No, I'm not scared of the big city," Dart said. "Not at all. I love New York, visited it a lot growing up. Honestly, that's not even in the back of my mind and I'd love to play for them."

The Giants hold the third overall pick in the upcoming draft whereas the Jets have the No. 7 pick. Thus, it is possible that the Giants could utilize their pick to choose between QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Thus with Jaxson Dart arguably being the third-best QB in the draft, he could potentially land with the Jets if they are looking for an Aaron Rodgers replacement.

