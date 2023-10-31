Olivia Dunne's rival Sydney Smith gets caught up with Halloween festivities, flaunts her "Batman" getup on social media [PHOTOS]

Southern Connecticut State star gymnast and longtime rival of LSU's Olivia Dunne, Sydney Smith, went viral again due to a racy picture posted on Instagram in keeping with the Halloween theme of the season.

The gymnast who rocketed to fame due to her frequent social media dustups with Dunne has captured an audience of herself since then. She delighted them with her latest cache of pictures.

Sydney Smith shared the pictures of herself in a Batgirl costume on her social media platforms with the caption, "I’m Batman (I’m actually Batman)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Olvia Dunne's rival, Sydney Smith?

Sydney Smith is a 21-year-old student and gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University.

She's a student-athlete whose team competes in the GEC Championship. Smith started her journey in gymnastics as a seven-year-old at the Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke, Virginia.

Smith is very vocal about women empowerment issues and recently went viral in a TikTok video by addressing comments gymnasts get due to their bodies.

Sydney Smith's beef with Olivia Dunne

The origin of the beef between Sydney Smith and Olivia Dunne started months ago in an apparently innocent manner.

Smith took the side of another perceived rival to Olivia Dunne, Breckie Hill. Hill was referenced by the LSU athlete when she claimed that women with big breasts were not likely to be successful gymnasts.

"I don't know why this was brought up in the first place, but it kinda made me laugh, because that's just not true at all, It’s been kind of toxic because girls have felt like they need to look a certain way to be good at the sport,” Smith said.

Smith went on to gain notoriety due to her racy pictures on social media and also due to her simmering beef with LSU superstar Olivia Dunne.

In August when Dunne did a backflip at a beach captioning it #Beachnastics, Smith immediately accused her of plagiarism.

"This is like the second, third time you've copied me. I mean I love my fans and all don't get me wrong. I don't care when people copy me. But I feel like I should get some credit for my creativity," Smith said on a TikTok video.

With 2.2 million followers on TikTok and 483,000 followers on Instagram, Smith has a considerable social media presence, which fuels the stan wars against Olivia Dunne who has almost 13 million combined followers.

Their unique relationship seems to benefit them both, as it amplifies their profiles on social media and gains the pair even more followers, which is a win-win situation.