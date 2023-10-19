“OMG HE IS STILL HOT”: CFB fans can’t get enough of Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman’s no beard look

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has had a great debut season after transferring from Wake Forest, earning the trust of fans at South Bend and establishing himself as a reliable QB.

Hartman has been an excellent pllayer ever since his Wake Forest days. Back with the Demon Deacons, he went on to set several program records and finished his five-year stint with 12,967 passing yards and 110 TD passes.

Now, with the Fighting Irish, Hartman's abilities on the field are not the only topic of discussion for fans. Apart from his football skills, fans are also mesmerized by the charisma, charm, and appearance of the 24-year-old quarterback.

His signature beard has led to him become a heart-throb, with many also believing that he could build an alternate career in acting or modeling.

But recently, the player decided to shave off his beard for a clean look, and fans are going head over heels for his new appearance.

This also prompted a whole thread on Reddit to react to the quarterback's new style. One fan stated that despite being clean-shaven, Hartman hasn't lost his charisma.

"OMG HE IS STILL HOT"

Here are a few of the other reactions from fans:

Sam Hartman has been an important starter for coach Marcus Freeman this season. He is one of the reasons why Notre Dame is 6-2, with its only losses coming at the hands of Ohio State and Louisville. The player has put up 1,838 passing yards and 18 TD passes and boasts a completion rate of 64.5 %.

Sam Hartman led his team to a blowout win over USC last weekend

After losing to Louisville, Marcus Freeman and his team bounced back in week 7 and dismantled USC 48-20. The game saw Caleb Williams and Sam Hartman, two of the most talented QBs in college football, go head-to-head with each other.

However, Notre Dame's defense proved to be a big struggle for Williams. He recorded three interceptions in the first half itself and was sacked six games in his worst game of the season.

On the other hand, Hartman managed to put up 126 yards and 2 TD passes for his team as they marched on to victory.

Notre Dame next face the Pittsburgh Panthers. Can Hartman help his team build their winning streak once again?