On Wednesday, Dillon Gabriel bid farewell to the University of Oregon. In a post on X, the native Hawaiian celebrated his single season in Eugene and expressed significant gratitude to Ducks fans:

"Over the past few weeks, I’ve taken some time to reflect on what this year has meant to me, and I’m filled with gratitude and pride. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Oregon and Duck Nation for believing in me and for your unwavering support throughout this special season."

Gabriel played his final season of collegiate eligibility in Eugene after previous stops at Oklahoma and Central Florida. Gabriel threw for 30 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for an Oregon squad that made it to the College Football Playoff, losing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

During the season, Gabriel and the Ducks beat Ohio State in a 32-31 thriller. Prior to his arrival in the Big Ten, Gabriel played four full seasons and one partial year. He threw for 125 touchdowns and only 26 interceptions in his two previous stops, cementing himself as one of the top prospects in the 2024 transfer portal cycle.

Gabriel had strong praise for his time in Eugene:

"This team has become my family, and the memories we’ve created together—both on and off the field—are ones I will treasure for the rest of my life. Once a duck, always a duck."

What's next for Dillon Gabriel?

Dillon Gabriel is a candidate for the 2025 NFL draft. His college numbers are stellar, but how does he stack up as an NFL prospect?

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso discussed Gabriel's strengths and weaknesses. On a positive note, Trapasso lauded Gabriel for his accuracy from the pocket. But he does raise a series of red flags that may push Gabriel down draft boards.

"Gabriel's arm is not atrocious. By NFL standards, it'll be average on a good day, and slightly below-average on a bad one.

"He's simply not a plus physical specimen by today's NFL standards."

Gabriel is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds. His size is closer to that of Russell Wilson or Baker Mayfield than Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence. He doesn't have to prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, and that still matters in the eyes of many talent evaluators.

Bleacher Report's Dame Parson compared Dillon Gabriel to a "more athletic Tua Tagovailoa. He also mentions what he sees as the proper scheme fit for Gabriel.

"Placing him in a West Coast offense is the best plan for him and the respective team selecting him."

So his size and athleticism may be hindrances, but his accuracy could keep him in the league. But where could he be drafted?

Parson projects Gabriel as a fourth-round selection. Trapasso projects him as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. Additionally, ESPN ranks Gabriel at 119 on their Big Board, giving him a fourth-round valuation.

The current consensus seems to be emerging that Dillon Gabriel won't get past the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. And it is to the draft where Gabriel's post-Oregon focus turns.

