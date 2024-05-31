"One of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray": Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer congratulates Braxton Miller on Buckeyes Hall of Fame induction

Braxton Miller has been praised by his former head coach, Urban Meyer. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach congratulated the former quarterback on his induction to the Buckeyes Hall of Fame.

Meyer shared his message on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congrats #5! One of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray!!"

Miller had his first season with the Buckeyes in 2011, a year before Urban Meyer joined Ohio State. After a slow start, Miller made an impact, throwing for 1,159 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. However, while Miller had a somewhat successful rookie season, the same could not be said for Ohio State, who ended the year with a 6-7 record.

Meyer entered the program for the 2012 season, and a difference was seen in the team. Braxton Miller returned to the team and developed into a successful dual-threat quarterback.

The QB HC pairing worked. Miller led the team to an unbeaten 12-0 season. He threw for 2,039 yards and 15 touchdowns, alongside 1,271 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Miller was a contender for the Heisman Trophy, but the award eventually went to Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston.

However, while Miller led an Ohio State team that was dominant against their conference rivals, the Buckeyes were ineligible to play in the Big Ten championship game or any Bowl game that year. If this had not been the case, Miller could have won a national championship because of how he played that year.

Miller matched his performance in 2012 with an equally successful 2013 season, throwing for 2,039 yards.

But an injury during the off-season changed everything for Braxton Miller.

The impact of an injury on the career of Braxton Miller

During a training session, Miller tore his shoulder while throwing a pass. This ruled him out for an important season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as Urban Meyer led them to a national championship.

After a year out, Miller returned to a Buckeyes quarterback room that was on the up and just came off the championship win.

He then made a decision, due to the situation with his shoulder, to not play the quarterback position anymore but to switch to a wide receiver role for the 2015 season. Miller became part of a receiving group that contained the likes of Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott.

This meant that Miller was barely used that season and only recorded 341 yards.

In 2016, Braxton Miller declared for the NFL draft and the Houston Texans picked him in the 6th round. He struggled in the NFL and barely played on any of the teams he signed with.